Police kill man who shot two people at La Ilusion Restaurant & Bar in Carpentersville

Police officers shot and killed a man at a restaurant and bar early Saturday morning in northwest suburban Carpentersville, after the man had shot two people inside.

Police officers shot and killed a man at a restaurant and bar early Saturday morning in northwest suburban Carpentersville , after the man had shot two people inside.

Just after midnight, Carpentersville police responded to a call for shots fired at La Ilusion Restaurant & Bar in the 1300 block of Kings Road. Police said the suspect was pronounced dead. The two shooting victims, who police said were shot by the suspect, were taken to local hospital. One person was listed in critical condition and the other victim's condition was stabilized.

The shooting left bullet holes in the restaurant's windows. Dozens of evidence markers were visible on the ground after the shooting. The restaurant's general manager, Kevin Realzola, said his dad was inside the supermarket next door when he heard the gunshots. His father said he came outside and saw a woman on the ground.

Realzola said there was a crowd of about 10 to 15 people waiting for tacos at the cart out front at the time of the shooting, including a couple.

"They were both coming into the restaurant, just as a couple, and he just followed them in there," Realzola said. "He followed them inside the restaurant," he said. "He just went all out to be honest. It was pretty brutal.

" The restaurant's owner said police got to the scene quickly and saw the shooter firing shots. That's when police fired their guns, hitting and killing him. Police said it's evident the people involved knew each other, and the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence situation.

"Once they had the pictures of the shooting, the bullets and all of that, I was like man, it's something serious, and then seeing all the police, and I checked my cameras, and I saw that it was still blocked off there," said Fidel Lomeli, owner of C'Ville Pawn Shop. As for La Ilusion, they said they are sorry for the victims, but glad their staff are all safe.

They planned to close the restaurant and bar at least for Saturday.

"Our employees are still shocked. I feel really bad for them. They are still traumatized right now," Realzola said. Woman stabs man who"made unwanted contact" with another woman in the Loop, police sayPolice presence at Delaney Hall to be reduced, Newark mayor says





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