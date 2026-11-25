The Gettysburg Borough Police Department announced the scam in response to several calls from residents who said they received calls from the Gettysburg Parking Authority requesting payments for unpaid parking tickets.

The Gettysburg Borough Police Department announced the scam in response to several calls from residents who said they received calls from the Gettysburg Parking Authority requesting payments for unpaid parking tickets.

Gettysburg residents are reporting an uptick in parking ticket scam calls after receiving phone calls from people identifying themselves as borough parking authority members.announced the scam in response to several calls from people in the area who said they received calls from the Gettysburg Parking Authority requesting payments for unpaid parking tickets. In light of the scam calls, the police reiterated that the parking authority does not request immediate payment for parking violations and these calls are not to be trusted.

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"Never provide personal information over the phone unless you know who you are speaking with. Never provide financial information, bank information, or gift card information.

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