Philadelphia police have issued an arrest warrant for Kerri Simmons, who is wanted for murder in the October 31, 2026, shooting death of 40-year-old Christian Williams. Williams was killed while visiting his 7-year-old son in West Philadelphia, with investigators believing the incident stemmed from a previous argument. The suspect remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous, leaving the family devastated by the senseless violence.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for 41-year-old Kerri Simmons in the killing of Christian Williams, who was visiting his 7-year-old son. Police have issued an arrest warrant for Kerri Simmons, who is wanted for murder in the Oct. 31, 2026, shooting death of 40-year-old Christian Williams.

Williams was shot and killed along the 1200 block of Redfield Street in West Philadelphia while visiting his 7-year-old son and the boy's mother for Halloween, according to police. Investigators say Simmons shot Williams as he opened the door. Police believe the shooting stemmed from a previous argument between the two men.

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"It hurts. The pain that we feel is indescribable. I have never felt something like this before," Williams' brother, Michael Williams, said. The family says the loss has been especially devastating for Williams' young son, who heard the gunfire that killed his father.

"My nephew will never be the same hearing his father shot. That ring of gunshots must ring in his head like PTSD like a soldier. No child should have to endure that," Michael Williams said. As the family prepares for the holiday season without their loved one, they say the pain of losing him to violence is difficult to comprehend.

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"For him to go and be taken from us. This wasn’t cancer. This wasn’t an accident. This was a senseless act of violence someone committed," Michael Williams said.

He says his brother was surrounded by people who loved him and that his death will forever change how the family experiences the holidays.

"He has a mother, a father. He has friends and family that loved him. And now we’re going to spend the holiday season for the rest of our lives remembering that my brother was taken from us by a coward because of his ego being bruised," Michael Williams said. The family wants Simmons brought to justice and hopes he will spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted.

Police say Simmons remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. They are warning the public not to approach him. If you have any information on Simmons' location, please call the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or the PPD tip line at 215-686-TIPS . This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC Philadelphia.

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AI tools helped convert the story to a digital article, and an NBC Philadelphia journalist edited the article for publication.