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Police investigating multiple wallet thefts in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties section

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Police investigating multiple wallet thefts in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties section
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Police are investigating several reports of wallet thefts in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties section

Police are investigating several reports of wallet thefts in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties section. Officials said they are looking into at least three separate theft incidents after wallets were reported missing from establishments in the area of North 2nd and North 3rd streets.

A 28-year-old woman told police her Coach wallet, along with various forms of identification and credit cards, was stolen from her purse, which she says was hanging from her chair inside the establishment. Then, sometime between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 11, police say another 28-year-old woman had a black and white wallet stolen from her bag in the 900 block of North 2nd Street.

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She reported her wallet contained various forms of identification, credit and gift cards, as well as cash. A 32-year-old woman notified police that she had received fraud alerts on her cellphone, which led her to realize her light-blue wallet was missing, along with various forms of identification, credit cards and cash. Officials said they believe it was taken around 7:15 p.m. All three incidents remain under investigation.

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Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-TIPS .

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