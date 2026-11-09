Police investigating after half-marathoners in Santa Barbara report 'unusual symptoms'

Multiple half-marathon participants in Santa Barbara went to the hospital with 'unusual symptoms' on Sunday, prompting a police investigation.

went to the hospital with"unusual symptoms" after the event on Sunday, prompting a police investigation. The participants seeking medical treatment arrived at Santa Barbara and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospitals by ambulance, self-transportation or as walk-ins, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

It's unclear what the symptoms were or what caused them. In a statement to NBC News, Cottage Health said a"larger than expected" number of emergency visits were linked to Sunday's run.

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"This morning 19 participants arrived at Cottage EDs, a number of them with similar symptoms of undetermined cause," Cottage Health said, in part. "We are working to determine whether this is due to the heat or other factors. " Police say the general public does not need to take any specific action at this time but that people who feel ill should seek medical help.

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