Police investigating $11.4 million Nvidia cargo theft from Oakland

The Nvidia cargo was picked up from a facility in Oakland as scheduled, then simply disappeared.

OAKLAND — Police here are investigating an $11.4 million theft of Nvidia cargo that appears to have been the work of sophisticated thieves, authorities said.

The cargo included six pallets from the Nvidia Corporation, which manufactures computer chips and other hardware, scheduled to be shipped to Fort Worth, Texas. Authorities say the pallets were picked up by a truck labeled with a food transportation company as planned, but that the truck and its drivers simply fell off the grid as it headed south. Police attempted to trace the car, but lost track of it in San Bernardino County, authorities said.

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The load was picked up on Aug. 29 in Oakland, but the theft wasn’t realized or reported until early September, authorities said. The truck made several multi-hour stops before police lost track of it, authorities said. No arrests have been announced. It is not the first time Nvidia cargo has been targeted by thieves.

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In 2025, police in Fremont and Union City investigated burglaries targeting Nvidia cargo that added up to losses of more than $7.5 million. Police believe some of the suspects’ cars were obtained in Southern California and that the group traveled to the Bay Area to commit the heists.