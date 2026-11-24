Greater Manchester Police investigate a suspected link between an unknown substance release and jewelry thefts at Don Toliver's Co-op Live gig, as fans recall trauma from the 2017 Arena bombing.

Greater Manchester Police have officially lifted the scene cordon around the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, signaling a major procedural shift in their ongoing investigation into the substance release during Don Toliver's recent concert. This administrative move allows investigators to transition from active emergency response to deep-detective work as they piece together the timeline of events that unfolded on Sunday evening.

Authorities are now firmly linking the dispersal of the unknown substance to nine separate reports of jewelry thefts recorded among the thousands of attendees. Police maintain that the chemical cloud was not an accident or a spontaneous act but a calculated distraction designed to facilitate coordinated offending by a group of opportunistic thieves targeting concertgoers.

Also read Manchester police evacuate 12,000 from rapper Don Toliver concert after substance release

Assistant Chief Constable Tom Harding clarified that while the imagery from Sunday night triggered painful memories of the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing, current evidence does not suggest a terrorist motive or a wider ongoing risk to the public. He emphasized that the force is treating the incident as a coordinated criminal operation rather than an act of terror or public endangerment.

The investigation has taken an international dimension as detectives confirm they are coordinating with European counterparts. Similar robbery reports have emerged from two other Don Toliver concerts in different countries, suggesting a potential pattern of targeted offending where the substance release is used to create chaos for thefts. This cross-border link adds significant complexity to the case as authorities attempt to identify the perpetrators.

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Eighty-eight people required on-site medical treatment for respiratory and eye irritation symptoms, with one individual transported to a hospital for more serious care. Attendees described scenes of panic as the crowd dispersed, with many covering their mouths and fleeing the building. Social media footage captured the scale of the disruption, showing large groups leaving in distress and emergency responders attending to those affected.

Witness Bobbie Frizzell-Andrews, who attended the show, told reporters that the crowd spread out like wildfire once the substance was released. She recalled seeing approximately fifteen people being wheeled out on stretchers or using oxygen masks and described the scene as heart-breaking and intimidating. She expressed shock that more serious injuries were not reported given the chaotic nature of the stampede.

Security protocols at the Co-op Live venue have faced heavy scrutiny from attendees who felt checks were inadequate. Frizzell-Andrews stated that security personnel did not inspect her large tote bag despite the presence of metal detector scanners. Another attendee, Joey Howe, described the security presence as relaxed and noted that people walked straight into the venue without proper screening, potentially allowing the substance to be introduced.

The incident forced immediate changes to the tour schedule, with Don Toliver postponing his upcoming performance at the O2 Arena in London. The decision followed the significant disruption in Manchester and the ongoing police inquiry into the nature of the substance and the associated thefts. The cancellation underscores the severe operational impact of the event on the artist's tour logistics and venue safety standards.

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No arrests have been made at this time as investigators continue to review evidence to determine the exact source of the chemical release. Greater Manchester Police are urging the public to remain vigilant while the investigation proceeds. Detectives are actively examining all potential clues to bring those responsible for this coordinated incident to justice.

The force confirmed that the nine reports of jewelry theft are being closely monitored and linked to the substance release. This connection suggests that the chaos was orchestrated specifically to draw attention away from the thefts. The investigation remains active as authorities work to identify the individuals involved in both the substance release and the subsequent robberies.