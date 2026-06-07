Police Investigate Shooting That Injured 12 at Toledo's Old West End Festival

A shooting during Toledo's Old West End Festival left twelve people injured, prompting the cancellation of the event's second day. Authorities believe at least two shooters exchanged fire and are seeking public assistance to identify suspects.

Toledo authorities are investigating a shooting that injured twelve people during the Old West End Festival on Saturday evening. The incident occurred at the Agnes Reynolds Jackson Arboretum in Toledo , Ohio , shattering the usual festive atmosphere of the annual community event.

According to Toledo Deputy Police Chief Joe Heffernan, evidence suggests that at least two individuals exchanged gunfire near the festival grounds, likely targeting each other. As of Sunday, no suspects were in custody, and the investigation remained active, with police urging attendees to come forward with any photographic or video evidence. The scale of the violence has stunned law enforcement officials.

Toledo police Lieutenant Dan Gerken described the scene as unprecedented, stating that while he has responded to numerous incidents, the shooting of twelve individuals represents a level of violence that is "way over the top.

" The Old West End Festival is a well-known two-day celebration in Toledo's historic district, drawing hundreds of people for live music, food vendors, home tours, and shopping. Following the shooting, organizers canceled the second day of the festival, releasing a statement that continuing would not be "compassionate, responsible or possible.

" They expressed profound grief for the injured, emphasizing the event's role as a cherished community gathering. Victims of the shooting ranged in age from 14 to 61, with most in their early twenties. Two individuals were reported in critical condition on Saturday.

First responder challenges emerged as emergency services navigated closed roads and traffic from festivalgoers attempting to leave. Fire Chief Allison Armstrong confirmed that despite these obstacles, all patients were transported from the scene within an hour. Eyewitness accounts paint a picture of sudden chaos. Kevin Berry, who was attending the festival with friends, heard a series of gunshots.

He then observed a firearm being discarded near his location. Using his medical training and Navy experience, Berry assisted by searching for wounded individuals and reported seeing at least five people with gunshot injuries. Social media videos captured the panic, showing attendees running for cover amid the sound of gunfire and medics treating the injured. The incident has raised broader concerns about public safety at community events.

George Kral, Toledo's safety director, noted that the Old West End Festival is one of the city's most iconic celebrations, making the violence particularly jarring. Investigators, including officers using metal detectors to locate shell casings, continue to piece together the sequence of events. The community is now grappling with the aftermath of a celebration turned violent. The cancellation of the festival's second day underscores the profound impact on both organizers and attendees.

Authorities are actively seeking information to identify the shooters and are asking anyone with relevant footage or photos to contact the Toledo Police Department. The investigation remains ongoing as the city processes this traumatic event at a cherished local tradition





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