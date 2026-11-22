Police are investigating what they described as a 'serious crash' in Manheim Township on Saturday afternoon.

Police are investigating what they described as a "serious crash" in Manheim Township on Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Fruitville Pike and Hancock Drive, according to county dispatch.

Fruitville Pike was closed between Delp Road and Buch Avenue for several hours. Police said they were able to reopen it around 7:30 p.m.Hiker survives 550-foot fall from Mount Timpanogos Joshua Dunn and Amber Baumgartner had hiked together many times before their group set out for Mount Timpanogos in October. A 74-year-old woman was pronounced dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Franklin County late Friday night.

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Local man gets three life sentences in connection to child molestation cases: DAFurther details have been released after officials said a staff member was injured during an assault by a trespasser at Camp Curtin Academy in Harrisburg last week. Four staff members were injured Friday morning after an assault involving an inmate at SCI Camp Hill, a Pennsylvania Department of Corrections spokesperson confirmed.