Police Investigate New Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Russell Brand

Police are investigating new sexual abuse allegations against convicted sex offender Russell Brand. At least eight women have come forward with claims of predatory behavior and assault.

Russell Brand is currently under police investigation following accusations from at least eight women alleging sexual abuse and predatory behavior. The 51-year-old comedian is already serving a ten-year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault convictions secured last week.

Law enforcement officials are assessing information provided by more than half a dozen new complainants. This wave of allegations emerged shortly after Brand's conviction for raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others, raising the prospect of a second criminal trial.

Also read Russell Brand Faces New Police Investigation Over Sexual Abuse Allegations

Crown Prosecution Service Evidence Review

Detectives are completing the compilation of evidence files for submission to the Crown Prosecution Service. These files relate to claims made by two additional women. One specific allegation within these files involves Brand raping a 16-year-old girl.

The ongoing investigation marks a significant escalation in legal scrutiny for the former TV personality. Authorities are methodically reviewing each new account to determine if sufficient evidence exists for separate criminal charges. This process follows his recent sentencing to ten-and-a-half years in prison for the initial rape and three counts of sexual assault.

Advertisement

Former Partner and Journalist Account Details

News of the probe surfaced just days after Daily Mail columnist Bryony Gordon publicly shared her own experiences. Gordon revealed that when she was 25 years old, Brand propositioned her while she was vulnerable and struggling with OCD and bulimia. She described him persuading her to spend the night at his home and making her gargle with mouthwash before they kissed.

Gordon stated that any discomfort she felt about the encounter led her to blame herself rather than Brand. She noted that she viewed herself as not being adventurous or sparkly enough for his charismatic demeanor. This admission adds to the growing body of testimony regarding his conduct.

Netflix Documentary and Jordan Martin Claims

A new Netflix documentary featuring Brand's former girlfriend Jordan Martin has brought further allegations to light. Martin claimed that Brand sexually assaulted her during a fit of jealous rage when she was 26 and in a vulnerable place following a split from her husband.

She described an incident where Brand demanded she brush her teeth until they bled. Martin stated that the request was never enough and that he stood over her as she brushed, eventually causing her gums to bleed. This specific behavior was presented as part of a pattern of control and abuse.

Advertisement

Alleged Assaults and Controlling Behavior

Martin also recounted an incident in a UK hotel where Brand snatched and broke her phone after discovering she was speaking to a former partner. She alleges that he then entered the room, placed his hand down the front of her jeans, inserted a finger, and walked away without speaking. She further claimed he called her an attention-seeking slut after accusing her of flirting with crew members on a film set in Hawaii.

Additionally, The Times published details from six other women, including an employee known as Alex. Alex described an on-off relationship starting in the late 2000s where Brand initially acted like a needy besotted puppy. She alleges he had sex without her consent after she asked him to stop due to a lack of a condom. Brand allegedly apologized both in person and via text message following this incident.

Ongoing Legal Scrutiny and Public Reaction

The convergence of these multiple accusations has intensified public and legal interest in the case. Detective Inspector Laura Nelson, who was involved in bringing down Russell Brand, previously clarified why women featured in an infamous documentary were not part of the rape trial.

As police continue their final work on the evidence files, the Crown Prosecution Service will determine the next steps. The new allegations stand in stark contrast to Brand's previous public persona and add substantial complexity to his already severe legal situation. The outcomes of these investigations could potentially lead to extended incarceration beyond his current sentence.