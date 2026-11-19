Merseyside Police seek public assistance regarding two alleged assaults in October, releasing CCTV footage of a suspect near Seaforth and Beach Road.

Merseyside Police are urgently seeking public assistance to identify a man featured in newly released CCTV footage, following the confirmation of two linked alleged sexual assaults in October.

Detectives have verified that two separate incidents involving young women are connected, with the first occurring near Seaforth and Litherland train station on October 16 and a second taking place near Beach Road bridge on October 30.

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A woman in her 20s alleged she was inappropriately touched by an unknown man near the train station on the first date, while a woman in her 30s reported a similar assault by a man while crossing the bridge near Beach Road on the second occasion.

Law enforcement authorities confirmed that the suspect fled the scene on foot after the second incident, and investigators have since linked the two events based on the modus operandi and the nature of the alleged contact reported by both victims.

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A Merseyside Police spokesperson stated that neither victim suffered physical injuries but acknowledged they were understandably shaken by the events and are currently receiving support from specially trained officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Hooley addressed the community regarding the severity of the situation, emphasizing that the force is treating the matter with extreme seriousness and has carried out extensive inquiries.

She stated that the investigation includes exploring possible CCTV opportunities and efforts to locate potential witnesses, with officers vowing to leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of the individual responsible.

The visual evidence released by police is part of a broader strategy to identify the suspect, and Detective Chief Inspector Hooley expressed understanding that these reports would cause concern within the local community.

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She assured residents that the police are doing everything possible to find the person responsible and urged anyone who recognizes the man pictured in the footage to come forward as a matter of urgency.

Detective Chief Inspector Hooley noted that the individual in the footage may be able to assist with the investigation and that the work remains ongoing as detectives continue to gather evidence.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Merseyside Police by calling 101 and quoting the specific incident reference number 26000856043 to aid the ongoing criminal inquiry.

Alternatively, individuals who wish to remain anonymous can report their information to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 to help bring the suspect to justice.