Donna Police investigate a cemetery urn found in plastic. It was a lost Amazon package sold as a vase. No crime occurred in this case involving human remains confusion.

Donna Police in South Texas launched a criminal investigation after officers responded to a local cemetery on November 18. Responders discovered an engraved urn wrapped in a plastic bag left on the grounds. Authorities immediately worked to determine the origin of the item and verify the fate of the remains it was believed to hold.

Lost Amazon Package Causes Investigation

The Donna Police Department later clarified that the case was not tied to any criminal activity. Investigators determined the urn was a lost Amazon package that had been mistakenly returned to a seller. The initial alarm was triggered by the discovery of the item in a sacred space, but subsequent checks revealed a simple logistical error.

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Officers began by tracking the name engraved on the urn to identify the individual it was meant for. They discovered the name matched a person who had died and been cremated in Richardson, Texas. This connection prompted authorities to look deeper into the chain of custody for the container.

Store Management Sold Urn as Vase

The following day after the initial discovery, a concerned citizen contacted Donna Police with additional information. The witness stated they had seen the urn being sold at a local store earlier in the week and provided video evidence of the transaction to law enforcement.

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Investigators interviewed the store management to understand how the item entered their inventory. The owners explained that the urn arrived on a pallet of returned items from Amazon. Store staff assumed the decorative container was a flower vase and placed it for sale.

A customer purchased the item believing it was a vase for home decoration. When the buyer later realized the object was actually an urn, they dropped it off at the local cemetery. The customer believed the urn contained human remains and wanted to ensure it was treated with respect.

Widow Confirmed Urn Never Arrived

Donna Police contacted the widow of the man whose name was on the urn. The family confirmed that the wife still had her husband's remains in a different urn at their home. The wife stated she had ordered an engraved urn from Amazon but the item never arrived at her address.

The investigation concluded that the specific urn found in the plastic bag was a return or lost package. It never belonged to the deceased man in Richardson. The case highlights a complex chain of errors involving online retail returns, secondhand sales, and public misunderstanding.