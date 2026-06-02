Police Investigate Dossier Alleging Prince Andrew Shared Confidential Government Information with Business Contacts

Police are examining a 147-page dossier alleging Prince Andrew shared confidential government information with wealthy business contacts while serving as a trade envoy. The document was sent to the Palace in 2019 but no investigation occurred. Questions arise over why King Charles III did not act.

Police are examining a 147-page dossier compiled by The Mail on Sunday which alleges that Prince Andrew shared confidential government information with wealthy business contacts during his time as a trade envoy .

The document, described as groundbreaking, was first sent to Buckingham Palace in 2019, including to the then Prince Charles, but no investigation was launched into the Duke of York's activities at that time. The revelation has prompted questions about why King Charles III, who received the dossier before ascending the throne, did not order an inquiry or take action upon becoming monarch.

The dossier details specific instances where Prince Andrew allegedly passed sensitive details from his role as a UK trade envoy to individuals with whom he had personal business relationships. These interactions are said to have occurred during official trips abroad and at private meetings. The information purportedly included trade negotiation strategies, government assessments of foreign markets, and details of British diplomatic efforts.

The Mail on Sunday's Assistant Editor on Investigations, Mark Hookham, who broke the story, has stated that the evidence in the dossier raises serious concerns about the misuse of privileged access. Palace Confidential, a newsletter from the Daily Mail, addressed the issue in a recent edition, featuring a reader's question: 'Why did the King not act on the information when it was received or do something as soon as he acceded to the throne?

' This query reflects a broader public interest in the accountability of senior royals and their adherence to constitutional conventions. The lack of action from the Palace in 2019, and subsequently from the King, has led to accusations of a cover-up. Legal experts suggest that if the allegations are proven, Prince Andrew could face charges under the Official Secrets Act.

However, the Duke has consistently denied any wrongdoing. The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that they are assessing the dossier to determine whether a criminal investigation is warranted. This development comes amidst ongoing scrutiny of Prince Andrew's associations, including his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The royal family has faced increasing pressure to clarify the extent of Andrew's involvement in such controversies.

The story has reignited debates about the role of the monarchy in British society and the transparency of its dealings. As the police review the evidence, the nation watches closely, awaiting potential legal consequences for a member of the royal family





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