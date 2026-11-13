Police Investigate David Walliams for Non-Recent Sexual Offences

Met Police launch formal criminal investigation into David Walliams following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and grooming by several women.

Metropolitan Police detectives have opened a formal criminal investigation into allegations of non-recent serious sexual offences against David Walliams, the 55-year-old British entertainer and author. The inquiry was triggered after multiple women came forward with accounts of alleged misconduct, prompting Scotland Yard to move beyond previous media reports into a structured law enforcement process.

Details of the Criminal Probe

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that officers received several allegations involving a man in his 50s, distinct from the specific reports previously published by ITN and The Guardian. Detective Superintendent Mike Cagney, who is leading the investigation team, stated that while these new accounts are separate, detectives are actively reviewing the earlier reporting to identify any further evidence of criminal offences. Specialist support officers are currently assisting the individuals who have come forward to ensure they receive appropriate guidance throughout the legal process.

Also read David Walliams Invites Teen Fans to BGT Dressing Room in Alleged Controversy

Walliams Denies All Predatory Claims

David Walliams has categorically denied any wrongdoing, rejecting the characterization of himself as a sexual predator. While he has acknowledged behaving thoughtlessly in the past, his legal representatives maintain that he never engaged in grooming activities and insist that all accusations are false. The comedian previously attempted to suppress the stories through a High Court injunction, threatening self-harm if the claims were made public, but a judge refused the application allowing journalists to publish their findings.

Specific Allegations of Grooming and Assault

Among the accusers is a woman known as Jade, who alleges that Walliams, then 36, contacted her via MySpace in 2007 when she was 15 years old. She claims he met her in Soho, purchased coffee, and later drove her to his Primrose Hill mansion where he allegedly assaulted her. Another accuser, referred to as Alex, states that Walliams groomed her at age 15 while she was studying for mock GCSEs and that their relationship involved consensual sex when she was 17, though she describes the experience as pushy and manipulative.

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Political and Industry Connections Raised

Abby Tomlinson, a senior aide to Deputy Prime Minister Andy Burnham, has also spoken out regarding her interactions with Walliams. She recounts being left alone with the comedian in his dressing room in 2015 while she was a 17-year-old fan, surrounded by other minors. Additional claims include accusations from former model Lilly Creightmore, who alleges harassment in 2003, and Sarah, who claims Walliams invited her to his home and attempted to lead her to bed after she had consumed alcohol.

Next Steps in the Legal Process

Scotland Yard has issued a direct appeal for any other victims of sexual offences to contact them, emphasizing that specialist officers are available to handle sensitive cases regardless of when the incidents occurred. The investigation remains in its early stages as detectives gather witness statements and review digital evidence. The police have reiterated their commitment to supporting all complainants while maintaining the integrity of the ongoing criminal inquiry into the allegations against the former Little Britain star and Britain's Got Talent judge.