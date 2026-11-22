Lancashire Police are investigating YouTube prankster Daniel Jarvis after he disrupted Strictly Come Dancing live show with offensive audio during Motsi Mabuse's feedback.

Lancashire Police have launched an investigation after a notorious YouTube prankster disrupted a live broadcast of Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night. The incident occurred during the judges' feedback segment, causing significant embarrassment for the production team and the show's judges. Authorities confirmed they were called to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom to handle the disturbance and seized a mobile phone used to trigger the offensive audio.

Prankster Targets Judges During Live Performance

YouTube personality Daniel Jarvis, from Gravesend in Kent, is widely believed to be the source of the disruption. Jarvis, who livestreamed the event from an undisclosed location, claimed responsibility for the prank on social media. He shouted into his device before the noise occurred, exclaiming that he could hear the audio coming through. The sound, which was widely described as explicit and inappropriate, played over the studio speakers at a moment of particular vulnerability for the cast.

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The disruption took place while judge Motsi Mabuse was delivering her critique to contestant Delta Goodrem. Goodrem had just completed a Quickstep performance alongside partner Kai Widdrington to the song 'I Wanna Be The Only One'. Mabuse, 45, was distracted by the sounds emanating from behind her and paused mid-sentence. She turned to look at the source of the noise before clarifying that the audio was not coming from her. Host Emma Willis later issued an on-air apology to viewers for any offence caused by the interruption.

Jarvis Claims Responsibility and Previous Incidents

Daniel Jarvis, also known online as Jarvo69, has a history of infiltrating high-profile events with similar stunts. In 2023, he caused a similar meltdown during a live broadcast of BBC Match of the Day by smuggling a phone onto the set. He has also successfully invaded numerous sporting arenas in recent years, including Twickenham Stadium, The Oval, Everton's Hill Dickinson Stadium, and the Cheltenham Festival. His ability to bypass security at these venues has become a defining characteristic of his public persona.

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During the livestream of the Strictly incident, Jarvis appeared to target judge Craig Revel Horwood. He pointed at Revel Horwood on his screen and stated that the prank was directed at people he believed bullied others. Jarvis later shared footage of the incident on the platform X, asking his followers who would attempt such a stunt. He admitted to his viewers that he was attempting to trigger a different sound but missed the timing, blaming a technical delay for the audio playing during Motsi Mabuse's segment instead.

Legal Consequences and Security Breach Investigation

Lancashire Police confirmed they received a formal complaint regarding the incident at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom. A police spokesman stated that a mobile phone has been seized and the force is investigating whether any criminal offences have taken place. The BBC has also launched an internal inquiry into how Jarvis managed to gain access to the secure ballroom area. A BBC spokesman apologized to viewers and confirmed that the disruptive audio will be edited out of the program when it is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Jarvis has previously faced serious legal consequences for his past invasions of sporting events. He was jailed for 15 months after appearing at Kingston Crown Court for his actions during an England Six Nations rugby match against Ireland at Twickenham Stadium in March 2022. He was found guilty of using a false or borrowed identification document to gain entry, which infringed Section 2 of the Fraud Act 2006. His case was adjourned to May 10 for the consideration of a Criminal Behaviour Order.