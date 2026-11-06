Police Investigate Copenhagen Airport Threats After European Bomb Hoax Wave

Danish authorities investigate threats at Copenhagen Airport following widespread European disruptions. No explosives found in recent hoax campaigns targeting flights across multiple nations.

Danish Police confirmed on Friday that they are actively investigating threats directed at air traffic operations at Copenhagen Airport. This security review comes exactly one day after a series of hoax bomb threats triggered significant logistical chaos and operational disruptions across multiple European nations. Authorities immediately assessed that there was no immediate danger to passengers or flight crews during the investigation period.

Core Investigation at Copenhagen Airport

Danish authorities stated that their immediate assessment concluded there had not been any actual danger to passengers traveling through the hub. Police emphasized their ongoing presence at the terminal, noting they were investigating the incident with a visible security presence to ensure stability. The statement highlighted that this specific event is part of a broader pattern of threats affecting regional air traffic networks. Investigators are working to determine the source and nature of the latest communications received by airport management.

Also read Cybersecurity Experts Warn of IoT Vulnerabilities Following European Grocery Store Hacks

The timing of the Copenhagen inquiry coincides with a widespread wave of malicious interference in European aviation. A string of bomb threats has disrupted passenger flights across the continent in recent days, forcing airlines to implement emergency protocols. These disruptions have resulted in numerous flight diversions, emergency landings, and extensive security sweeps of aircraft. Despite the high volume of alerts, law enforcement agencies across Europe have confirmed that no explosives or actual weapons have been found at any of the targeted locations so far.

Stakeholder Responses and Group Attribution

At least 27 flights were affected yesterday, including several routes originating from or traveling to the United Kingdom. A Ryanair jet traveling from London to Bulgaria was among the specific aircraft targeted by these coordinated threats. Multiple planes had to be escorted by military fighter jets as they were diverted across the continent to safe airports. On-the-ground bomb squads raced to inspect aircraft as they landed, ensuring passenger safety before allowing them to proceed.

Advertisement

Italian authorities revealed that the hoax threats were sent via email with the specific subject line: 'Threat Notification'. These warnings were signed on behalf of a group called the 'Fighters of the Male State', a far-Right movement originating in Russia. The group claims to be targeting a 'feminist regime' and stated they want to 'make our mark on history'. They explicitly threatened to 'turn the sky red' with explosions. The 'Fighters of the Male State' promotes extreme misogyny, white nationalism, and anti-LGBT sentiments, according to international reports.

Real-World Impact on Aviation Networks

While no single country has officially attributed blame for the threats, European officials have pointed to Russia and Iran as potential sources. These officials describe the coordinated attacks as 'hybrid attacks' and acts of sabotage aimed at destabilizing regional infrastructure. The lack of direct attribution has not stopped governments from identifying the ideological motivations behind the campaign. Intelligence agencies are monitoring the digital footprints left by the group to prevent further escalation.

The impact on airline operations has been extensive and varied across different national carriers. An Aer Lingus flight traveling from Dublin to Rome was diverted to France earlier in the day. Two other flights bound for Prague, departing from Newcastle and Glasgow, were targeted by bomb threats. Both of these flights have since landed safely without incident. In Britain, Heathrow and Birmingham airports confirmed they received threats early in the day, which were later resolved. Flights at these major hubs have continued as normal after being cleared.

Heathrow Airport declared the malicious hoax threats as not credible, according to reporting by The Times. Other flights affected include one from Helsinki to Rome, which was safely escorted to the Italian capital's Fiumicino airport by air force jets. A Finnair flight from Helsinki to Vienna landed as normal after receiving a bomb threat. A bomb alert was also reported on a WizzAir flight from Milan to Warsaw, which was forced to divert to Vienna. A LOT Polish Airlines flight from Warsaw to Brussels was also targeted but arrived safely at its destination.

Advertisement

Additional disruptions included an Aegean Airlines flight from Thessaloniki and a Ryanair flight from Porto, both of which flew to Milan and arrived safely following the alerts. Another Finnair flight to Rome landed at its destination after receiving a threat. Later, three aircraft were forced to land at Bulgarian airports following specific bomb threats. Two of these aircraft, flying from Copenhagen and Madrid respectively, landed in Sofia. A third aircraft, originating from London, landed in Plovdiv. Polish airlines LOT confirmed that a flight from Warsaw to Brussels landed safely after a security warning, and no threat was confirmed. Four airplanes heading to Prague received bomb threats on Thursday. Two originated in the UK, one from Greece, and the other from Ireland. Another WizzAir flight from Milan to Bucharest also faced a bomb threat, according to the Romanian intelligence agency.