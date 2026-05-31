Police Intensify Search for Missing Teen Natasha Reid

Police Scotland has launched a widespread search for 15-year-old Natasha Reid, last seen in Easter Ross, with concerns growing for her safety.

Police Scotland has launched an urgent and comprehensive search for 15-year-old Natasha Reid , who disappeared from her home in the quiet village of North Kessock, near Inverness , two days ago on Friday.

The teenager's sudden disappearance has sent shockwaves through the tight-knit community, prompting a large-scale response from law enforcement and local volunteers. Natasha was last seen at approximately 5:40 pm on Friday in the Drovers Way area of Milton, a small settlement in Easter Ross. Investigators believe she may have then traveled to Carrbridge, a village in the scenic Badenoch and Strathspey region of the Highlands.

The search now spans a wide area, with police focusing on both urban and rural locations. Natasha is described as being around 5 feet 10 inches tall with a slim build, blue eyes, and black hair that has noticeable blonde highlights. She was last seen wearing a distinctive outfit: a black and leopard print top, black shorts, and blue Adidas Sambas trainers. Her family, who are said to be devastated, have pleaded with the public to assist in locating her.

Detective Chief Inspector Anna Johnston of Police Scotland has taken charge of the investigation, emphasizing that time is of the essence.

'Concerns are growing for Natasha's welfare, and we are doing everything possible to find her safely,' Johnston said in a statement. 'We have deployed multiple resources, including search teams, dog units, and officers reviewing CCTV footage from the areas she may have passed through. We are also liaising with transport providers to check bus and train records. It is crucial that anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, contacts us immediately.

' The police have also set up a dedicated phone line and are coordinating with mountain rescue teams due to the challenging terrain in some parts of the Highlands. Community members have organized their own search parties, combing through woodland, fields, and local trails. Social media has been flooded with appeals, and flyers with Natasha's photo have been distributed widely.

Local schools have been informed, and support services are available for students and staff who may be distressed by the disappearance. The investigation remains active, with officers following up on several leads. Police are particularly interested in any sightings of Natasha in the Milton area around 5:40 pm on Friday, as well as any potential sightings of her traveling alone or with others on public transport heading towards Carrbridge.

They urge residents to check their properties, including sheds, garages, and outbuildings, as Natasha may have taken shelter. The family has expressed their gratitude for the public's support but ask for privacy during this difficult time. Anyone with information is urged to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0063 of 28 May 2026. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers.

The search is expected to continue through the weekend, and updates will be issued as the situation develops. The community remains hopeful for Natasha's safe return, and the collective efforts underscore the strong sense of solidarity in the Highlands





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Natasha Reid Missing Teen Inverness Police Search Highlands

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