Police increase patrols after Robert Moses State Park brawl

Exclusive video obtained by News 12 shows a crowd surrounding two teenagers wearing boxing gloves as they exchanged punches. Sources say approximately 100 people were involved in the gathering.

Exclusive video obtained by News 12 shows a crowd surrounding two teenagers wearing boxing gloves as they exchanged punches. Sources say approximately 100 people were involved in the gathering.

Mother seeks answers after she says her middle school student was attacked during recess New York State Park Police say patrols will be increased at Robert Moses State Park this weekend following a large gathering of teenagers that led to a fight Friday afternoon.

According to witnesses, the gathering was part of a planned "Senior Cut Day" involving students from several Long Island schools. Lake Ronkonkoma resident James Moore said he was surprised the event took place at Robert Moses State Park.

"I heard last year it was down at Jones Beach, but this year it kind of surprised me here because it's more of a quiet, laid-back setting," he said. Bellport nonprofit moving forward after property vandalized





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