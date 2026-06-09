Police in Northern Ireland arrest a man after violent Belfast stabbing

Police in Northern Ireland have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after a violent knife attack in Belfast.

Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan claims victory in election seen as test of Russia's influenceIsrael and Iran trade strikes in major escalation, Trump abruptly ends NBC interview, changing habits of US consumersKen Paxton's attorney in his impeachment trial endorses James Talarico in US Senate raceThe Kennedy Center drops 'Trump' branding as Bill Maher’s Twain Award guests are revealedAP Entertainment WireApple unveils an upgraded Siri voice assistant with new AI features at its annual conferenceViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyIn Brazil’s Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices reshape wildfire strategyAccessorize with earplugs at this summer's concerts so you can enjoy more music in the futureSome people tape their mouths shut at night.

Doctors wish they wouldn'tApple has unveiled its iPhone 17 lineup, including the first iPhone Air.

Here's what's newA new kind of date makes personal to-do lists a reason to get together with friendsPope's historic speech to Spain's parliament demands respect for migrants and gets 7-minute ovationHulk Hogan murió por causas naturales, indica informe policial de FloridaCuba's iconic antique cars sit idle as US energy blockade deepens fuel crisisThe Afternoon Wire Israel and Iran trade strikes in major escalation, Trump abruptly ends NBC interview, changing habits of US consumersKen Paxton's attorney in his impeachment trial endorses James Talarico in US Senate raceThe Kennedy Center drops 'Trump' branding as Bill Maher’s Twain Award guests are revealedAP Entertainment WireApple unveils an upgraded Siri voice assistant with new AI features at its annual conferenceViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyIn Brazil’s Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices reshape wildfire strategyAccessorize with earplugs at this summer's concerts so you can enjoy more music in the futureSome people tape their mouths shut at night.

Doctors wish they wouldn'tApple has unveiled its iPhone 17 lineup, including the first iPhone Air. Here's what's newA new kind of date makes personal to-do lists a reason to get together with friendsPope's historic speech to Spain's parliament demands respect for migrants and gets 7-minute ovationHulk Hogan murió por causas naturales, indica informe policial de Florida





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