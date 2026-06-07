Police identify victim in deadly shooting after graduation ceremony in Fairfield

On Saturday, police identified the 18-year-old shot and killed after a graduation ceremony in Fairfield.

Officials in Fairfield revealed Thursday that there were no police officers at the high school campus where a deadly shooting happened the day before after a high school graduation ceremony.

Alyssa Goard reports. On Saturday, police identified the 18-year-old shot and killed after a high school graduation ceremony in Fairfield. Police said 18-year-old Jamario Baker was the victim of the deadly shooting that occurred following Sem Yeto High School’s graduation ceremony at the Fairfield High School campus on Wednesday evening. According to police, three other people were also shot, including an 11-year-old child and two others in their 20s.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends, and all those affected during this difficult time,” police said in a statement. “The investigation remains active, and there are currently no suspects in custody. Detectives are working diligently to follow all available leads and are committed to bringing those responsible for this senseless act of violence to justice. ”





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