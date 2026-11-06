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Police ID suspect wanted for murder of 18-year-old Penn Wood High School student

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Police ID suspect wanted for murder of 18-year-old Penn Wood High School student
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Police are searching for Amir Eskridge, 21, who has been charged with the murder of Richard Nelson DeShield, who was an 18-year-old high school student.

Police are searching for Amir Eskridge, 21, who has been charged with the murder of Richard Nelson DeShield, who was an 18-year-old high school student.

Police are searching for Amir Eskridge, 21, who has been charged with DeShield's murder. The deadly shooting occurred on Sept. 8, around 10:30 p.m., a Lansdowne police officer was in the area of North Wycombe and Blackburn avenues when he spotted two men standing near a vehicle. The officer then heard multiple gunshots and spotted a vehicle leaving the area.

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The vehicle traveled about a half a block before crashing into a tree and the two men the officer had initially spotted fled on foot into a nearby apartment building, investigators said. Responding police officers found DeShield suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the crashed vehicle. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. Officers searched the apartment building immediately after the shooting, and found Eskridge"hiding in a basement electrical room.

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However, he was questioned and released at the time. Now, police are urging anyone who sees Eskridge or knows of his whereabouts to contact the Lansdowne Police Department at 610-623-0700 or e-mail Sgt. Miller at mmiller@lansdowneborough.com.

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