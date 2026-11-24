The fatal shooting of 22-year-old Symir Taylor by Officer Christian Hernandez remains under investigation.

Philadelphia police on Tuesday identified an officer who fatally shot a 22-year-old man during a traffic stop earlier this month in the Elmwood section of Southwest Philadelphia.

The fatal shooting of Symir Taylor by Officer Christian Hernandez, 26, a three-year member of the force assigned to the 12th District, remains under investigation by police and the district attorney’s office. On Nov. 12 just before 7:30 a.m., Hernandez and another uniformed officer were patrolling in a marked police vehicle when they stopped a white Chevrolet Malibu on the 6500 block of Eastwick Avenue near Lindbergh Boulevard, police said.

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Police checked a temporary New Jersey vehicle registration and found it had expired and did not match the vehicle, police said. During the stop, the officers attempted to take Taylor into custody after one of them saw what appeared to be a firearm magazine beneath the driver’s seat, police said. A struggle allegedly followed and both officers unsuccessfully attempted to use Tasers on Taylor, police said.

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Taylor allegedly retrieved a handgun from the driver’s side of the Malibu and pointed it at police. Hernandez then fired multiple times. Taylor did not fire, police said. A loaded Glock 19 with an extended magazine was recovered at the scene, police said.

Police transported Taylor to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he died later that morning.