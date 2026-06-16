Police ID missing Emeryville man found dead at garbage facility

The 30-year-old man had been reported missing under mysterious circustances a day before his body turned up in a San Leandro garbage processing facility.

SAN LEANDRO — Authorities have identified the man whose body was discovered in a dump facility just one day after a family member reported him missing under mysterious circumstances.

Marcus Moore, 30, was reported missing on June 1, a day before his body was discovered in a San Leandro garbage facility on Davis Street. The missing person’s report was filed by a family member who reported that Moore’s significant other claimed Moore had simply walked away from his Emeryville apartment on May 31 without saying where he was going. Police haven’t been able to verify the story behind Moore’s disappearance and are still seeking potential witnesses, authorities said.

Moore’s suspected cause of death hasn’t been released and authorities say they’re still looking into potential foul play. Moore was discovered at the garbage facility — which processes trash from dumpsters — around 11 a.m. on June 2. An online fundraiser for Moore’s memorial describes him only as a 30-year-old man and includes pictures of his posing with animals and near his mother’s gravestone. The fundraiser had raised more than $13,000 as of Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information about Moore’s disappearance or death can reach Emeryville police at 510-596-3733.





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