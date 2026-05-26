Police ID man who was found dead in Little Neshaminy Creek in Pa.

Police identified a man who was found dead in Little Neshaminy Creek in Warrington Township as 45-year-old Eugene Bord.

On May 22, around 1:15 p.m., police, firefighters and medics responded to Easton Road north of the Creekview Shopping Center in Warrington Township, Pennsylvania, for a report of a man who had jumped into the Little Neshaminy Creek from the Easton Road Bridge.

When the first responders arrived, they found an unresponsive man inside the creek. After he was pulled from the water, he was pronounced dead by medics around 1:35 p.m. that day. Witnesses said they had spotted the man earlier that day walking southbound in the outside lane of Easton Road along the shoulder of the road. They then said he jumped over the concrete barrier of the bridge into the creek below.

Police said he fell about 23 feet before landing in the water which was about waist deep. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at The Bucks County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 45-year-old Eugene Bord of Warrington, Pennsylvania. His official cause and manner of death are pending the results of the coroner’s investigation.





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