Police have issued an arrest warrant for convicted sex offender Sally-Anne Bowen after she failed to appear at Harrow Crown Court for sentencing regarding historic abuse of pupils in the 1980s.

Police in London and the surrounding areas are actively searching for Sally-Anne Bowen, a 65-year-old former chemistry teacher who vanished after failing to appear for her sentencing hearing. Bowen, who was convicted of historic sex crimes against two teenage boys, did not show up at Harrow Crown Court on the scheduled morning, prompting the immediate issuance of a non-bail arrest warrant by the presiding judge.

Court Warrant Issued for Absent Teacher

Prosecution counsel Neelan Gomersall informed the court around 10:30 AM that Bowen was not present for her hearing. In response to this absence, Judge Karim Ezzat declared at 11:00 AM that he was issuing a warrant without bail. The judge explicitly requested that if Bowen is arrested on the same day, she must be brought to the court immediately to face the consequences of her conviction.

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Details of Historic Sexual Offenses

Bowen is facing jail time for indecently assaulting two boys while they were students at Christ's College in Finchley, north London, during the 1980s. The court heard specific details of her misconduct, including that she engaged in sexual intercourse with one 14-year-old pupil between 20 and 30 times over a five-month period in the spring and summer of 1988. This abuse took place in a room she rented near the school.

Additionally, Bowen subjected a second pupil to sexual acts, including asking him to fondle her breasts while kissing him on multiple occasions. At the time of these offenses, Bowen was 25 years old. Her partner, Darren Scotchbrook, testified during the trial that their own sexual encounters were brief, lasting only seconds, which he attributed to her medical condition.

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Jury Conviction and Defense Claims

During the trial at Harrow Crown Court, jurors heard that Bowen lured the boys, aged 14 to 15, by wearing tight tops and short skirts while discussing sexual topics. One former pupil described her behavior as inappropriate for a classroom, noting she would brush her hands over her breasts and engage in sexually charged conversations instead of teaching chemistry. The Teaching Regulation Authority later described her actions as calculated and driven by a desire for sexual gratification.

Bowen denied the allegations, claiming she suffered from a medical condition that prevented her from sustaining sexual activity for long periods. She called her partner, Darren Scotchbrook, to corroborate this claim. Despite the defense, the jury convicted her of seven counts of indecent assault by a majority of ten to two after six hours and 29 minutes of deliberation.

Next Steps in Legal Proceedings

Before the trial, the Teaching Regulation Authority had already banned Bowen from the teaching profession in December 2023, though the jury was not informed of this decision to avoid prejudice. Her defense barrister, Mark Kimsey, stated that Bowen had been in contact with solicitors and engaged with a pre-sentence report, suggesting her absence was due to welfare concerns rather than an inability to attend. Police are currently canvassing her home in Hemel Hempstead and other known locations to locate her before her sentencing can proceed.