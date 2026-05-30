Police Hunt for Stolen Miniature Horses in Kent

A police hunt is underway for two rare miniature horses that have been stolen from a farm in Kent. The horses, which measure only 2ft 8in tall, are suspected to have been taken between 8pm on May 27 and 1am on May 28. A gate was damaged during the incident, which Kent Police confirmed occurred on Marsh Green Road in Edenbridge. The force attended the scene to carry out house-to-house inquiries and review all available CCTV. Images of the animals have since been released by investigators, who are appealing for members of the public to aid in finding them.

A police hunt is underway for two rare miniature horses that have been stolen from a farm in Kent. The horses, which measure only 2ft 8in tall, are suspected to have been taken between 8pm on May 27 and 1am on May 28.

A gate was damaged during the incident, which Kent Police confirmed occurred on Marsh Green Road in Edenbridge. The force attended the scene to carry out house-to-house inquiries and review all available CCTV. Images of the animals have since been released by investigators, who are appealing for members of the public to aid in finding them. The horses, one male and one female, are a breeding pair of the Argentine Falabella.

The mare is described as black, while the stallion is white with brown spots. Kent Police are searching for two rare miniature horses that have been stolen from a farm. The Falabella breed is prized for their stature, appearance and friendly temperament, according to Northcote Heavy Horse Centre sanctuary. They originated in South America in the mid-19th century through a careful and selective breeding process.

Those with relevant information are urged to get in touch with the west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/85133/26. Local residents with private CCTV and drivers with dashcams who were in the area at the time have also been asked to check for footage of the incident





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Stolen Miniature Horses Argentine Falabella Selective Breeding Prized For Their Stature Friendly Temperament

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