Police Force Criticised for Trying to Release Statement Portraying Henry Nowak as Aggressor

Hampshire Police planned to release a statement implying that the 18-year-old had assaulted Vickrum Digwa and his brother, according to reports. The statement was dropped after the Crown Prosecution Service advised the force that the move would risk jeopardising the 'integrity' of the case.

The police force at the centre of the Henry Nowak scandal has been criticised for trying to release a statement 'portraying him as the aggressor' three days after his murder.

Hampshire Police planned to publish a statement implying that the 18-year-old had assaulted killer Vickrum Digwa and his brother, according to reports. Mr Nowak died in the early hours of December 4 after being stabbed multiple times by Digwa, who is Sikh and had lied to police about being the victim of a racially motivated assault. A police statement released later that morning said: 'It was reported two men had been assaulted by an unknown man.

' Officers told the Nowak family that the next update would also imply that the teenager was the initial aggressor, it is claimed. But they later dropped that section of the statement, which only referred to an 'altercation' in its published form. At that point, police had substantial evidence that Digwa had lied to them.

Hampshire Police are also said to have risked collapsing Digwa's trial by trying to issue a statement over so-called 'disinformation' - while proceedings were already underway. However, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) advised the force that the highly unusual move would risk jeopardising the 'integrity' of the case. Ameer Kotecha, CEO of the Centre for Government Reform, said: 'These are appalling new details.

As I have been saying, the no-questions-asked credulity with which the police treated Digwa's false racism claims just goes to show how deep the DEI rot has become.

' Nick Timothy MP, Shadow Justice Secretary, also criticised the police for threatening the 'integrity' of the trial with 'irresponsible statements'. 'Equality before the law should mean that trials are fair, that we all have the same legal rights and that we are subject to the same rules. Sadly, it has been displaced by an ideology that seeks to treat us differently based on race or identity.

' Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police have come under intense scrutiny for their conduct after they handcuffed Henry Nowak (pictured) and ignored his pleas that he had been stabbed Vickrum Digwa (pictured) falsely told officers he had been racially abused and attacked Digwa stabbed Mr Nowak with a ceremonial dagger after a night out in Southampton. Instead of treating the first-year finance student as a victim, officers handcuffed him as he lay dying due to Digwa's false claim that he was a racist thug.

Digwa was handed a minimum jail term of 21 years on Monday, before riots erupted in Southampton a day later. Hampshire Police said today: 'Following the opening of the trial and the media reporting that followed, a significant amount of mis- and disinformation was circulating online.

'This included requests for information to be shared that had not been fully examined as part of the murder trial. 'The intention of the statement was to remind the public that there were ongoing legal proceedings and that the law is clear that nothing could be published which could prejudice the trial. The decision not to publish was taken following advice from the CPS





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