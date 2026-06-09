Police foil attempted kidnapping in Sunnyvale

The suspect reportedly posed as Uber driver and planned to sexually assault two victims.

SUNNYVALE – A male suspect is in custody after he reportedly posed as an Uber driver and tried to kidnap two female victims Sunday morning in Sunnyvale, police said.

Officers were at the intersection of Evelyn and Sunnyvale avenues around 1:20 a.m. when they heard people calling for help in breaking up a fight, the Sunnyvale Public Safety Officers Association said in a crime alert. An investigation revealed the suspect had parked his car along the south curb of Evelyn Avenue, approached the victims and claimed to be their Uber driver, police said. The victims recognized that the suspect was not their driver.

Police said he then tried to pull one of the victims into his car and also grabbed the other when she tried to intervene. Asked about his intentions, the suspect reportedly told officers he was trying to take the victims home and further admitted, “I want to rape those girls,” police said.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnapping, assault with intent to commit rape and resisting arrest, police said, and he was later booked into Santa Clara County jail.





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