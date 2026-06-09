Police find person dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound during search linked to Homewood homicide

South suburban police found a person who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound as they executed a search warrant on Monday in connection with a homicide investigation.

South suburban police found a person who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound as they executed a search warrant on Monday in connection with a homicide investigation.

Village officials said Homewood police officers and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force executed Monday's search at a home in the 17600-block of Dixie Highway.that got underway on Saturday afternoon, when police found a woman who had been shot to death at a home in the 2400-block of 175th Street. When police arrived at the Dixie Highway home around 6:10 p.m. Monday, they made multiple announcements over the loudspeaker for anyone in the residence to step out with their hands up, village officials said.

When their requests went unanswered, officers entered the home and found a person, who had suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, inside of a bedroom. Their identity was not immediately released. If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

You can also go toOfficials ID man killed in explosion that shut down I-290 for hours in west suburbBody of American Airlines flight attendant found dead washed up on Florida beach





ABC7Chicago / 🏆 284. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Homewood Illinois Homewood Il Homewood News Homewood Police Homewood Shooting Shooting In Homewood Illinois Gun Violence Shooting Today Homewood Murder 19260487

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Korea Police Reportedly Raid Bithumb in Lawmaker Hiring Influence ProbeSouth Korean police reportedly raided Bithumb as part of an investigation into allegations that lawmaker Kim Byung-gi sought to influence crypto-sector hiring decisions involving his son.

Read more »

Affidavit: Video, confession led police to suspect in South Austin trash can murderSurveillance video and an interview with the suspect led Austin police to charge a 68-year-old man in the death of a man found in a South Austin trash can, acco

Read more »

Protesters hold rally Monday after 15 arrested by Philly police during PrideThe Philadelphia Police Department is receiving criticism after 15 people were arrested after crowds formed in the Gayborhood on Sunday.

Read more »

Crash kills 2, injures Oakland police officerOakland police said two people died and a police officer was injured after a suspect sped away from a Housing Authority officer on Monday.

Read more »