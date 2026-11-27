Oceanside police are looking for the driver of a silver Honda Civic believed to have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision late Sunday. The car was found rolled down a canyon in Oceanside.

Oceanside resident Margaret Examus, 64, was killed in the hit-and-run crash on Mission Avenue on Sunday night“It was definitely something that didn’t belong there,” resident said about the vehicle found in the brush of a canyon.

NBC 7’s Ashley Matthews reports. According to Kathleen Vincent, acting Public Information Officer with the Oceanside Police Department , the car linked to the crime was found late Monday. The car had been pushed down into a canyon along Stage Coach Road, police said. A neighbor who discovered the car and called police.

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He told NBC 7 his children noticed the vehicle on their way to school.