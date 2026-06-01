Police Federation Chief Executive Mukund Krishna Sacked After Fraud Arrest

Mukund Krishna, the chief executive of the Police Federation of England and Wales, has been dismissed following his arrest on suspicion of fraud by abuse of position. The federation terminated his contract, which included a £320,000 annual salary and bonuses, effective immediately without payout. Two other former senior members were also arrested. A City of London Police investigation into governance and financial decisions continues. The dismissal coincides with separate employment tribunal allegations that Krishna made sexist remarks toward female staff.

The chief executive of the Police Federation of England and Wales, Mukund Krishna , has been dismissed following his arrest on suspicion of fraud by abuse of position.

The federation, which represents 145,000 rank-and-file police officers, terminated the contract of its highest-paid staff member, who earned a salary and bonuses totaling £320,000 annually. The 46-year-old was detained at his Surrey home in March. Two other former senior officials, a 51-year-old man from Wales and a 55-year-old man from Bristol, were also arrested in connection with the same offence.

A City of London Police investigation is examining allegations of fraud related to governance and financial decision-making within the federation and remains ongoing. An agreement was reached with Mr. Krishna for his immediate exit without a notice period or any payout. The federation confirmed that his employment ended on 31 May 2026 and that only his basic salary up to that date was paid, with no further monies owed.

A process to recruit a permanent chief executive will be initiated in due course. This development follows separate accusations against Mr. Krishna in an employment tribunal case. Gemma Fox, former deputy national secretary, alleges he dismissed women as "stupid" and made comments such as "I know what women are like.

" She claims he called her "weak" and "stupid," mocked female drivers, and criticized her for attending meetings virtually after giving birth. The federation denies these allegations, and the tribunal proceedings continue. Mr. Krishna has not publicly addressed either the tribunal claims or the fraud probe. Reports indicate the fraud allegations were reported to police over a year ago, with information coming from current and former federation members.

Prior to his arrest, Mr. Krishna authored a Guardian article pledging enhanced support for whistleblowers. His background includes a career in management consulting, and he was credited with rescuing the federation's finances after costly legal setbacks, including negotiating down a potential £110 million bill to £40 million. A federation spokesperson stated they are aware of the arrests, are cooperating fully with authorities, and consider the matter live, declining further comment





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