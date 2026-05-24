Police Expand Investigation into Sleeping Royal Protection Officers

The Met Police has widened its investigation into claims of sleeping royal protection officers at Windsor Castle, potentially including other royal residences like Buckingham Palace. 23 officers have been served with misconduct notices for unattended duty and sleeping on the job.

Police investigating claims royal protection officers fell asleep while guarding the King at Windsor Castle have widened the probe, potentially including Buckingham Palace and other residences.

A total of 23 officers responsible for protecting royals at Windsor Castle have now been served with misconduct notices, meaning they may be subject to disciplinary procedures. The Met said 21 of these officers had been placed on restricted duties, following an 'urgent' investigation by the force's directorate of professional standards into claims they left their posts unattended and slept while on duty.

The allegations first came to light a fortnight ago, and prompted Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley to describe the alleged behaviour as falling 'below the high standards expected of officers, particularly in frontline protective roles'. And they have now confirmed the investigation has widened. A spokesman said: 'The Independent Office for Police Conduct has been informed and concluded that this matter will be investigated locally by the Met.

As part of the investigation, enquiries are being made as to the conduct of officers on protective duties at other royal residences. This is ongoing. It is understood the Royal household has been informed of the developments. Buckingham Palace declined to comment when contacted by the Mail today.

Being served with a misconduct notice means the officers are under investigation - not that they are necessarily subject to disciplinary proceedings. Those officers will be invited to submit a statement setting out their response to the claims. It will then be up to the investigation team to determine whether the alleged behaviour amounts to misconduct or the more serious alternative, gross misconduct, where officers can be sacked if they are found to have breached standards.

Investigators may also decide there is no case for the officer to answer, meaning they will not face any disciplinary proceedings. Royal protection officers at Windsor Castle are deployed to carry out a range of functions, including controlling the entrances and exits to the sprawling Berkshire estate. Police also conduct foot patrols around the castle, which is one of the King's main residences and is used by other senior royals.

It has been subject to several attempted security breaches in recent years. In June, a man in his 30s was arrested after intruding into the grounds of Windsor Castle, close to the home of the Prince and Princess of Wales. Officers said a man was detained on suspicion of trespass on a protected site and possession of Class A drugs. And in October 2024, masked burglars smashed down a security barrier and scaled Windsor Castle's estate fence.

The two men reportedly used a stolen truck to smash through a security gate before stealing farm vehicles and driving off





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Police Investigation Royal Protection Officers Windsor Castle Misconduct Notices Enquiries Buckingham Palace Royal Household Investigation Team

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Police urge witnesses come forward in Prince Andrew investigationThames Valley Police said they were hoping to speak directly to a woman as part of detectives’ “assessment of reports that a woman was taken to an address in Windsor in 2010 for sexual purposes.”

Read more »

Bakery owner found dead near lake shoreline as police launch homicide investigation: officialsPolice ruled the death of kosher bakery owner Albert Itzkowitz, 75, found with gunshot wounds along Kissena Lake in Queens, a homicide Thursday.

Read more »

'Virgin River' actor Stewart McLean's disappearance now a homicide investigation, police sayThe case of missing TV actor Stewart McLean has turned into a homicide investigation after Squamish RCMP says they uncovered evidence of a homicide.

Read more »

Greece police chief placed on administrative leave as town prepares investigationChief Michael Wood of the Greece Police Department has been placed on administrative leave, according to the Town of Greece.

Read more »