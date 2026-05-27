Police Disperse Drunk Teenagers on UK Beaches During Record Heatwave

During the hottest May bank holiday weekend, UK police arrested multiple teenagers and seized drugs and alcohol on beaches across Kent and Dorset as crowds engaged in illegal drinking and antisocial behavior.

During the record-breaking May bank holiday weekend, as temperatures soared to 35.1C in parts of the UK, police across the country were forced to intervene in chaotic scenes on popular beaches.

In Kent, officers rushed onto Viking Bay beach in Broadstairs to disperse dozens of youngsters who were drinking alcohol and inhaling nitrous oxide, commonly known as hippy crack. Bodycam footage released by Kent Police shows the moment officers approached a large group of sunseekers and ordered them to leave the area.

One officer confiscated a bottle of rosé and a full bottle of Smirnoff vodka from a young woman and poured them onto the sand, reminding her that a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) was in effect. The intervention led to three arrests on the beach: a teenager for assaulting an emergency worker and possession of cannabis, another for being drunk and disorderly, and a third for failing to comply with a dispersal order.

In total, Kent Police arrested six people across the region, seized over 50 canisters of nitrous oxide, and confiscated multiple crates of beer and spirits. Chief Inspector Ian Swallow stated that while the vast majority of visitors were respectful, officers were prepared to tackle antisocial behavior head-on, ensuring crime was kept to a minimum through visible patrols and swift action.

Similar scenes unfolded at Bournemouth Beach, where youths were photographed inhaling nitrous oxide from balloons and a teenage girl was carried off on a stretcher after drinking too many vodka mixers. Paramedics struggled to push the stretcher across the sand as onlookers watched. Later, six Dorset Police officers apprehended a young man who resisted arrest all the way to the promenade before being placed in a police van.

A group of girls was also seen brawling near the Red Arrows simulator, with one appearing to grab another by the neck before the fight was broken up. In Brighton, Hackney, and Clapham, teen mobs threatened fresh waves of violent linkups, while fights broke out on Seaham beach in Durham and in Southend, Essex, where police were filmed arresting a teenager. The nationwide unrest coincided with the hottest May weather on record, with temperatures surpassing previous highs.

The UK Health Security Agency issued half a dozen amber heat health alerts across much of England until Thursday. The combination of record heat and a bank holiday led to thousands of young people flocking to beaches, many intent on drinking and taking drugs despite PSPO regulations and police warnings. Despite the chaos, police emphasized that the number of arrests remained low relative to the crowds.

Kent Police reported that their proactive planning and deployment of officers across Thanet allowed them to quickly identify and deal with troublemakers. Chief Inspector Swallow noted that officers were out in the community engaging with residents, visitors, and business owners, which helped keep disorder to an absolute minimum.

However, the incidents have sparked concerns about youth behavior during public holidays and the effectiveness of PSPO orders. Critics argue that more needs to be done to prevent underage drinking and drug use on beaches, while others call for increased police presence during heatwaves. As the UK continues to experience extreme weather events, authorities are likely to face similar challenges in the future.

The bank holiday weekend served as a stark reminder of the potential for large-scale antisocial behavior when young people gather in large numbers with easy access to alcohol and drugs





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