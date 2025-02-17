Police Departments See First Officer Increase Since Floyd Protests as Violent Incidents Linked to Cult-Like Group Rise

This news article highlights two contrasting trends: the first year-over-year increase in sworn officers since the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 killing of George Floyd, juxtaposed with a surge in violent incidents linked to the Zizian group. It includes details about a fatal shooting in Arlington, Texas, and the death of a Vermont border agent, attributing both to the Zizian group's activities.

Police departments reported a year-over-year increase in sworn officers in 2023 for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began and since the 2020 police killing of George Floyd spurred nationwide protests and increased scrutiny of police, according to a survey released by the Police Executive Research Forum. Meanwhile, in Arlington , Texas, a 20-year-old man was fatally shot by his roommate at an apartment complex on Saturday evening.

Arlington police responded to a call about the shooting at approximately 6:53 p.m. in the 7800 block of Salton Drive. The victim's identity has not yet been publicly released. A complainant told police that the victim was shot by his roommate before the suspect fled the scene. Authorities later found the suspect's vehicle abandoned. The incident in Arlington is just the latest in a string of violent events linked to the Zizian group, a cultlike organization. Recently, the death of a Vermont border agent was attributed to this group. In another unrelated incident, a 20-year-old father from Granbury, Texas, was identified as the victim of a shooting in Hood County. Zacharia Washington, a breaking news reporter at The Dallas Morning News, covers local government, transportation, and business.





dallasnews / 🏆 18. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Policedepartments Officerincrease COVID-19Pandemic Georgefloyd Violence Cultlikegroup Ziziangroup Fatalshooting Arlington Vermontborderagent

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cult Expert Links 'Zizian' Group to Vermont Border Patrol Agent ShootingA cult expert has shed light on the 'Zizian' fringe group, connecting them to the fatal shooting of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Vermont. The group, founded by transgender computer engineer Jack Amadeus LaSota (known as 'Ziz'), is comprised of vegan activists. Federal authorities are investigating links between the 'Zizians' and multiple deaths, including the Vermont shooting and a double homicide in Pennsylvania.

Read more »

How a Vermont border agent's death exposed violence linked to the cultlike Zizian groupA third, a shadowy figure known online as 'Ziz,' remains missing in connection with the death of the U.S. Border Patrol agent in Vermont after authorities linked their cultlike group to six deaths in three states.

Read more »

Transgender, vegan 'Zizian' cult linked to Vermont border agent killing dependent on zapping human emotionsThe killing of US Border Patrol agent David Maland in Vermont near the Canadian border appears to be linked to a transgendered cult on the West Coast.

Read more »

‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted by multiple Ohio departments: Willard PoliceAn “armed and dangerous” man with multiple warrants for his arrest from numerous Ohio departments is wanted, Willard police confirmed.

Read more »

Central Pennsylvania Police Departments Distance Themselves From ICE RaidsLocal police departments in Central Pennsylvania are clarifying their relationship with ICE, stating that they do not actively collaborate with the federal agency on raids. While they emphasize their distinct roles and responsibilities, they acknowledge that they would cooperate with ICE if they requested assistance.

Read more »

Fairbanks City Council Extends Hiring Incentives for Emergency Communications and Police DepartmentsThe Fairbanks City Council has voted unanimously to extend hiring incentives for the Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center (FECC) and the Fairbanks Police Department (FPD). The program, first implemented in 2019, offers a $15,000 sign-on bonus to certified dispatchers. Officials cite the ongoing need for qualified personnel and the demanding nature of the work as reasons for extending the incentives.

Read more »