Police forces have issued warnings ahead of the hotly anticipated launch of GTA 6.

It’s the night before the release of Grant Theft Auto VI, the biggest gaming release of the decade that’s tipped to change the industry forever.

But it’s not just gamers who are anxiously anticipating the return to Leonida. Multiple police departments have issued warnings ahead of the hotly anticipated release. The Atlanta Police Department shared a warning on X, telling people not to extend gameplay into the real world.

Also read What to Stream: ‘GTA VI,’ ‘Always Lalisa,’ ‘The Altruists’ and ‘Steps’

“Don’t confuse virtual entertainment with real-life decisions,” they wrote. “Drunk driving, reckless driving, auto theft and violence have real consequences,” the Atlanta PD posted, adding: “Keep it in the game. Don’t bring it to our streets. ” This is a developing story.

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More to follow. It’s the night before the release of Grant Theft Auto VI, the biggest gaming release of the decade that’s tipped to change the industry forever. But it’s not just gamers who are anxiously anticipating the return to Leonida. Multiple police departments have issued warnings ahead of the hotly anticipated release.

“Drunk driving, reckless driving, auto theft and violence have real consequences,” the Atlanta PD posted, adding: “Keep it in the game. Don’t bring it to our streets. ”