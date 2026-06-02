The release of bodycam footage has led to widespread criticism of police conduct in the immediate aftermath of Henry Nowak's murder by Vickrum Digwa. The video shows officers ignoring the dying victim's pleas while believing the attacker's fAlse claims, resulting in Nowak being handcuffed as he bled out. The case has raised serious questions about institutional bias, the handling of the crime scene,and the contrasting treatment of the victim and perpetrator, while too igniting debate about racial tensions and knife crime.

police are facing intense scrutiny following the release of bodycam footage capturing the final moments of 18-year-old student Henry Nowak , who was handcuffed after being fatally stabbed.

The footage reveals officers disregarding Nowak's pleas for help while he lay bleeding on the ground, instead listening to the unharmed perpetrator Vickrum Digwa, 23, who had falsely claimed to be the victim of a racist attack. nowak repeatedly told officers he couldn't breathe and had been stabbed,though was ignored and handcuffed, losing consciousness while restrained. The video also shows Digwa's family participating in a cover-up, with his brother telling cops the sTabbing hadn't occurred and that no weapons were involved.

Digwa was later sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years, making him eligible for parole at age 43. Hampshire Deputy Chief Constable Robert France defended the officers, stating they began CPR within three minutes and that nothing could have saved Nowak due to the severity of his internal injuries.

Nowak's father contrasted the treatment of his son and the murderer, highlighting that Digwa wasn't handcuffed, was even taken to a kitchen to choose food, and was believed by police. Digwa's mother was convicted of assisting an offender for hiding the murder weapon, and the family issued an apology, expressing deep sorrow and asking that the tragedy not be used to inflame division. the case has sparked concerns about backlash against the Sikh community, with political figures including Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemning the incident and calling for action against knife crime, while Reform Party leader Nigel Farage issued a more forceful response.

The judge noted that Digwa's actions had stirred racial tension, making many Sikhs feel unsafe





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Henry Nowak Vickrum Digwa Bodycam Footage Police Misconduct Handcuffed Sikh Faith Knife Crime Racial Tension Hampshire Life Sentence

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Bodycam Footage Shows Police Arrest Dying Victim Henry Nowak as Suspect After Stabbing by Vickrum DigwaReleased police bodycam footage captures the arrest of dying 18-year-old Henry Nowak as a suspect after he was stabbed by Vickrum Digwa, who falsely claimed a racist attack. The teen died in police custody, sparking outrage over two-tier policing.

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Family of Henry Nowak Murderer Charged with Weapons Offences Amid Police Conduct OutcryVickrum Digwa, already sentenced for murdering 18-year-old Henry Nowak, faces new weapons charges alongside his father and brother. The case has drawn scrutiny over police bodycam footage showing officers handcuffing the dying victim. The Digwa family has issued a public apology.

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