Police Chief Suspended After AI Software Finds 'Sexual Content' on Work Phone

A police chief has been suspended from the force after an AI software found 'sexual content' on his work phone. The software, which scans data held on work phones and laptops, triggered an alert linked to SCO Deller - who oversees around 1,200 special constables. The civilian volunteer officer, who is understood to also work in the NHS, now faces disciplinary action and could ultimately be dismissed if the allegation is upheld.

A police chief has been suspended from the force after an AI software found 'sexual content' on his work phone. The software, which scans data held on work phones and laptops, triggered an alert linked to SCO Deller - who oversees around 1,200 special constables.

The civilian volunteer officer, who is understood to also work in the NHS, now faces disciplinary action and could ultimately be dismissed if the allegation is upheld. The Metropolitan Police spent £487,000 bringing in the AI system as part of a wider internal standards crackdown. The volume of referrals generated by the technology has led Scotland Yard to launch a major internal investigation known as Operation Artificial, overseen by the force's Directorate of Professional Standards.

Other officers caught up in the operation have faced allegations including fraud, sexual assault and misconduct in public office. The Met Police Federation, which represents around 30,000 officers, criticised the use of the technology and warned against treating rank-and-file police with suspicion





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AI Software Palantir Technologies Metropolitan Police Scotland Yard Operation Artificial SCO Deller Civilian Volunteer Officer NHS Disciplinary Action Dismissal Internal Standards Crackdown Internal Investigation Criticism Suspicion Big Brother Bosses

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