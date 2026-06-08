Police charge 55 kids, teens after opening-day brawl at Hersheypark caught on camera

Police have charged more than 50 people, the majority of them kids, after a large fight broke out in Hersheypark on opening day.

Image taken on April 3, 2026 shows a police presence at Hersheypark after a fight reportedly broke out among a group of teens. Derry Township Police said Monday it had concluded its "lengthy and thorough" investigation into the April 3 brawl, resulting in charges against 55 people ages 12 to 19 years old.

Police said all 55 charged are facing various misdemeanor and felony offenses, including simple assault, conspiracy, theft, failure to disperse, disorderly conduct, aggravated assault, and riot, among other charges. Hersheypark had said the fight caused only "minor interruptions," of park operations, though it condemned the behavior. A number of those involved were removed from the park that day.

A witness told CBS 21 that a large group of teens had been arguing when they began to chase each other through the park.

"I happened to be in the food court at the time, and got shoved over along with several other children and parents getting shoved over," one woman said. "They were pushing over tables and chairs while running through and security chasing them.

"The Derry Township Police Department said it received help in the investigation from Hershey Entertainment & Resorts staff and management, local school resource officers, Dauphin County Juvenile Probation, local school officials, the Dauphin County Violent Crime Unit, and the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office. "This investigation highlights the Derry Township Police Department's commitment to ensuring the safety and welfare of our residents, workers, and guests," the Derry Township Police Department wrote in a.

"Our Department, including our Criminal Investigation Section, takes these types of public safety issues seriously, investing significant time into cases like this one to ensure that those responsible are held accountable. "A road has been closed off for investigation after an officer-involved shooting in Cumberland County. Between 2019 and 2023, the DOJ said he advertised and accepted payment for wheelchair accessible vehicles to dozens of unsuspecting customers.

Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a reported cyberbullying incident that saw two teens charged with harassing a 15-year-old Dauphin County girl. Three pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk on Wednesday, according to an incident report from Pennsylvania State Police. Lake Marburg is closed on Monday as search efforts continue for a missing boater who was last seen Saturday evening during inclement weather conditions.





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