Police Charge 20 Companies and 57 Individuals Over Grenfell Tower Fire

The Metropolitan Police is planning to bring charges against 20 companies and 57 individuals related to the Grenfell Tower fire, which claimed 72 lives in June 2017. The investigation, spanning over 10 years and involving millions of files, suggests negligence, fraud, and safety violations led to the disaster.

The Metropolitan Police is expected to charge 20 companies and 57 individuals over the Grenfell Tower fire for criminal offenses such as gross negligence manslaughter , fraud, and health and safety violations.

The investigation, which has involved sifting through millions of files and accounting for 15,000 individuals and 700 organizations, is the largest and most complex inquiry in the force's history. The decision is anticipated before the 10th anniversary of the blaze next summer, with charges possible before June 14, 2027. The public inquiry concluded that the fire was avoidable due to the use of combustible products in the tower's cladding and insulation





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London Metropolitan Police Grenfell Tower Fire Criminal Offenses Gross Negligence Manslaughter Fraud Health And Safety Breaches Misconduct In Public Office

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