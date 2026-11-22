Lancashire Police seized a mobile phone and launched an investigation after YouTube prankster Daniel Jarvis disrupted the Strictly Come Dancing live broadcast with inappropriate audio.

Police have launched a formal investigation after a disruptive incident marred the live broadcast of Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night. Lancashire Police confirmed they were contacted by event organizers at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom following the disruption, which caused significant embarrassment for the production team and the show's judges. A mobile phone, suspected of being the source of the inappropriate audio, was seized from the scene as authorities assess whether criminal offenses have taken place.

The Incident During Motsi Mabuse Feedback

The chaos unfolded while judge Motsi Mabuse was delivering her critique to contestant Delta Goodrem following a Quickstep performance with Kai Widdrington. The performance featured the song I Wanna Be The Only One by Eternal and Bebe Winans. As Mabuse spoke, offensive sexual noises played through the studio audio, causing her to pause and turn around in confusion before stating the sound was not coming from her.

Also read Kai Widdrington Returns to Strictly Come Dancing With Highest Score After Hospitalization

Prankster Daniel Jarvis Claims Responsibility

Daniel Jarvis, a YouTube prankster based in Gravesend, Kent, has publicly claimed he orchestrated the stunt. Jarvis, also known by the handle Jarvo69, livestreamed the event and posted footage to X shortly after. In his broadcast, he shouted excitement as he attempted to trigger the sound, initially telling viewers he was trying to target judge Craig Revel Horwood for his critical nature. However, a technical delay caused the audio to play during Motsi Mabuse's segment instead.

BBC Apology and Production Response

Host Emma Willis was forced to address the disruption directly to the viewing audience at the end of the episode. She issued a formal apology to viewers who may have been offended by the audio interruption, acknowledging the embarrassment caused by the incident. A BBC spokesman confirmed that the network is investigating how the device bypassed security and stated that the disrupted footage would be edited out of the version of the show available on BBC iPlayer.

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History of Stadium Invasions and Legal Consequences

Daniel Jarvis has a documented history of infiltrating high-profile sporting venues, including Twickenham, the Oval, Everton Hill Dickinson Stadium, and the Cheltenham Festival. His most significant legal trouble arose in March 2022 when he ran onto the pitch at Twickenham during an England Six Nations match against Ireland. He wore a full England kit and joined the lineup for the national anthems before being removed by security.

Previous Sentencing and Ongoing Investigation

This previous stunt resulted in Jarvis being found guilty of using a false or borrowed ID to gain entry to the national stadium, infringing Section 2 of the Fraud Act 2006. He was sentenced to 15 months behind bars at Kingston Crown Court, with a case adjourned to May 10 for consideration of a Criminal Behaviour Order. Lancashire Police are now reviewing the Strictly Come Dancing incident to determine if further charges are warranted following the seizure of the mobile device.