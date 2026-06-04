Police boost patrols near East Falls apartment complex after rise in car thefts, break-ins

Last year, there were 21 reports of car break-ins and three cars reportedly stolen. So far this year, police say eight cars have been broken into and seven have been stolen.

Philadelphia police have increased patrols around an East Falls apartment complex as it deals with several car thefts and break-ins. Police say there have been issues reported at the Rittenhouse Hill Apartment Complex parking lot in recent years.

Last year, there were 21 reports of car break-ins and three cars reportedly stolen. So far this year, police say eight cars have been broken into and seven have been stolen.

"It's very concerning because overall, we're all working. We're all in the same boat. It's rough," said Taelor Schoolfield, who lives in the complex. Jonathan Hale is not as lucky.

In July 2024, his Honda was stolen from the apartment parking lot that he pays $50 to park in every month.

"Multiple other cars were broken into around the same time," he told Action News. "It took them about 10 days to find my vehicle, and it was declared a total loss at that point. " Just a few months later, in October, Hale said his new car was broken into while parked on the property. "I believe there were at least 10 to 15 other cars at the time that were broken into the same day.

Safelite was here with like three vehicles fixing cars," he said. Hale said he was in the clear until this May, when his car was broken into again, and all four of his tires were stolen. A week later, he said another Honda Accord in his lot was targeted. Days after that, he said other tenants dealt with car break-ins.

"They're frustrated and have brought it up to management," he explained. "So far, management hasn't really done anything. " On Wednesday afternoon, Action News spoke with the property manager, who referred us to Post Brothers. The company owns Rittenhouse Hill and seven other apartment complexes in the city of Philadelphia.

He said he's made many attempts to get them to reimburse him for the thousands of dollars he's paid for repairs, and he has asked that security be increased for himself and the hundreds of other tenants.

"I want to come home and feel safe - not having to worry about whether my car is going to be there or be destroyed the next day," Hale said. Philadelphia police say they have increased patrols in the area. They also have plainclothes officers assigned there. Hale has filed a lawsuit against Post Brothers in small claims court.

He has also reached out to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office to file a consumer complaint.

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