Police Body Camera Footage Shows K-9 Finding Missing Elderly Man

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office body camera footage captured the moment a K-9 named Boomer tracked and found missing 96-year-old man named Ray Cornett. Cornett, who was described as an 'endangered person,' disappeared to the police, and a search party including Boomer was dispatched to locate him near his home.

Police body camera footage captured the moment a heroic K-9 , Boomer , sniffed out and located a missing 96-year-old man named Ray Cornett . Cornett went missing to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Saturday.

A dog and handler unit was dispatched, with the officer taking Boomer out of the backseat of his patrol vehicle and leashing him as he said, 'Hey Booms.

' The officer placed an item belonging to Cornett that held his scent in front of Boomer's nose, and the dog quickly zeroed in on Cornett, who appeared to be lying on the ground among dense trees and foliage near his home. Cornett was safely returned home





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Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Body Camera Footage K-9 Boomer Search Party Missing Elderly Man Ray Cornett Bloodhound Tracking Special Unit Nighttime Search Hotspot

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