A collection of news articles covering various topics such as police unrest in Belfast, US strikes in Iran, Somali soccer referee denied entry to US, Glenn Close to get an Oscar, Honda recalls cars, scientists find whale graveyard, humpback whale swallows kayaker, raccoon rampage in Virginia liquor store, fix it instead of pitch it, Hajj photographer captures sense of unity, solar power milestones, drinking risks, in-flight anxiety, AI research pledge, older exercise instructors speak their peers' language, US attacks Iran.

Police blast water cannons at Belfast protesters as unrest flares again after stabbing A Trump order asked national park visitors to flag 'negative' historical info.

They had other ideas US says it's striking targets in Iran again as tensions escalate Somali soccer referee denied entry to US for World Cup is welcomed home as a hero Glenn Close will get an Oscar at last — honorarily. So will Ridley Scott and animator Floyd Norman Honda recalls more than 880,000 cars due to a problem with rear suspension components Scientists find a whale graveyard in the Indian Ocean that's millions of years old A humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on camera Raccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floor Broken speaker?

Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch it At the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotion Solar power hits new milestones in the US even as Trump boosts coal over clean energy A government-commissioned study found drinking risks. US guidelines didn't feature its findings Worries about flying seem to be taking off.

Here's how to cope with in-flight anxiety Anthropic pledges $200 million to research AI's economic impact as CEO suggests job loss solutions Playing hip-hop or Doris Day, older exercise instructors can speak their peers' language EEUU lanza nuevos ataques hacia Irán, que responde con contraataque





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Belfast Protesters Unrest Water Cannons Trump National Park Visitors Historical Info Strikes Targets Iran Escalate Somali Soccer Referee Denied Entry World Cup Glenn Close Ridley Scott Animator Floyd Norman Honda Recalls Whale Graveyard Humpback Whale Swallows Kayaker Virginia Liquor Store Bathroom Floor Fix It Pitch It Kaaba Hajj Photographer Unity Solar Power Trump Coal Clean Energy Drinking Risks US Guidelines In-Flight Anxiety AI Research Job Loss Solutions Playing Hip-Hop Doris Day Older Exercise Instructors Speak Their Peers' Language US Attacks Iran

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Iran Latest: Iran, Israel stand down after first major clash since ceasefireIran and Israel appeared to stand down Monday after a series of missile attacks and airstrikes marked the first time the two countries fired on each other since the U.S. ceasefire went into effect two months ago.

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US strikes Iran after blaming Tehran for helicopter crash as Iran fires backBahrain, Kuwait and Jordan — all of which host U.S. troops — came under Iranian fire.

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Belfast Attack Highlights Tensions in Divided North Belfast NeighborhoodAn alleged beheading attempt by a migrant in a North Belfast interface area underscores lingering sectarian divisions and the potential for renewed conflict in a historically volatile neighborhood.

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US Strikes Iran Amid Stalled Negotiations, Escalating TensionsThe United States launched a new round of 'self-defense' strikes on Iran on Wednesday evening amid stalled negotiations with Tehran. The renewed US strikes come just hours after Trump met with his advisors in the Situation Room to discuss options for a massive bombing raid. The attack on Iran was described as 'self-defense strikes' after Iran struck US assets. The strikes were meant to push Iran toward diplomacy and set the terms for a deal, but Iran threatened to broaden the conflict to other countries. Meanwhile, Qatari mediators were holding talks with Iranian officials in another effort to bring about a deal. The president has been insistent that any deal to end the war in Iran sees the country give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, which is just one short technical step from weapons-grade levels.

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