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Prince William and Princess Catherine suffered a security scare on Monday, as their Anmer Hall country home in Norfolk, England, was broken into. At around 6 p.m. local time, police were called to the residence with a report of suspicious activity, Norfolk Constabulary said in a statement obtained byThe TimesThe Prince and Princess of Wales, and their three children—Prince George, 13, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8—were not in the residence at the time of the break-in.

The family is“Officers attended and specialist resources, including police dogs, drones and the National Police Air Service helicopter, were deployed to assist with searches in the area,” Norfolk Constabulary said. The 10-bedroom royal residence is located on King Charles III’s private Sandringham estate, and was given by Queen Elizabeth II to William and Kate as a wedding gift following their 2011 ceremony.as William, Kate, and their kids slept at home.

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The burglars did not attempt to enter the Wales family’s Adelaide Cottage, but rather broke into Shaw Farm, one of the working farms inside the estate. The robbers got past armed security at the property gate, and stole farm machinery. The royals were not harmed.