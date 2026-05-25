Police arrest three suspects in connection with Sheffield bar shooting that killed 30-year-old woman

A 30-year-old woman died in a shooting outside a Sheffield bar during early hours of Monday morning. Police arrested three people including a 30-year-old man and a woman, and another arrested in Sheffield in connection with the incident. The victim remains unidentified her family and those who know her, have been urged to come forward and those who witnessed the incident, have also been asked to share their information. Police said that the gun crime caused unbearable tragedy, and promised to work tirelessly to provide answers, and put the perpetrators before the court.

Three people have been arrested after a 30-year-old woman died in a shooting outside a Sheffield bar during the early hours of Monday morning. Police rushed to a scene outside the One Four One bar in the city centre at 2.45am after receiving reports of a shooting.

They found a woman, aged 30, suffering with serious injuries and she was treated by both paramedics and officers - but sadly later died in hospital. A 30-year-old man and a woman, 32, were arrested earlier today in Stockport in connection with the shooting, along with a 30-year-old man who was arrested in Sheffield. All three of the suspects remain in police custody as officers from South Yorkshire Police continue their investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident has been urged to come forward. The victim is yet to have been formally identified. A large police presence remained at the scene around Sheffield's West Street throughout this afternoon, with drivers urged to avoid the area.

Assistant Chief Constable Colin McFarlane of South Yorkshire Police said: This is a devastating incident which has resulted in the death of a young woman while on a night out during the bank holiday weekend in Sheffield. Our thoughts are with her family and everyone who knew and loved her. Our investigation is being led by our Major Crime Team, and as part of our inquiries, three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A man and woman were arrested near Stockport in Greater Manchester early this morning and a further man has been detained here in Sheffield. Our officers have been working extremely hard to piece together the events surrounding the shooting. While our investigation is in its early stages, we will continue to have a significant presence at the scene in the area today and in the coming days.

Bank holidays are one of the busiest times of the year, and we know that there were people in the area around West Street and Eldon Street who saw what happened or know who is responsible. If this is you, please share what you know either directly to us, or completely anonymously via Crimestoppers. Now is not the time to stay silent. Gun crime causes unbearable tragedy and the victim and her family deserve answers.

We will work tirelessly to provide these answers and to put those responsible before the courts. Parts of Sheffield's city centre public transport was suspended earlier today amid the crime scene, with trams disrupted and cancelled. This is a breaking news story, more to follow





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Sheffield Bar Shooting Police Arrest Woman Killed Gun Crime South Yorkshire Police

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