Police arrest suspect in Japantown assault

The incident happened Nov. 3 outside a business near North 5th and Jackson streets.

SAN JOSE — Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a man they say assaulted a woman last week outside a Japantown business. The incident happened around 5:35 a.m. on Nov. 3 near the intersection of North 5th and Jackson streets, San Jose police spokesperson Stacie Shih said in a news release.

The suspect attacked the victim after she confronted him for trespassing and also damaged her vehicle, Shih said. Witnesses helped patrol officers identify the suspect as a 32-year-old resident of San Jose. They arrested him on suspicion of crimes including assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism and possession of illegal narcotics and booked him into Santa Clara County jail. , the incident happened outside Roy’s Station Coffee and Tea and involved one of its co-owners.

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The victim told the news station she was unloading her car when she noticed the suspect riding an e-bike through the driveway. Concerns over repeated vandalism behind the cafe led the victim to confront the suspect, the station reported. The victim said the suspect then ran up to her and struck her with a “metal torch. ”