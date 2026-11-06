Police arrest suspect in fatal Crystal Pier shooting

A 49-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing an unarmed security guard on duty at Crystal Pier was behind bars Wednesday.

A 49-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing an unarmed security guard on duty at Crystal Pier was behind bars Wednesday. An arrest in the deadly shooting of an unarmed security guard in PB is stirring up strong emotions for those who live and work there.

Police officers arrested 49-year-old Brian McColley in connection to the shooting of Luis Alberto Quiroz-Arreola last month. NBC 7’s Jackie Crea spoke with people at nearby businesses, including the one the victim was working for. Brian Mathew McColley was arrested at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Cedar Street in El Cajon by detectives with the San Diego Police Department's Special Investigations Unit on suspicion of fatally shooting 31-year-old Aberto Quiroz-Arreola, according to the San Diego Police Department.

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Police took McColley to the San Diego Central Jail, where he was booked on suspicion of murder in addition to a warrant for an unrelated offense, a spokesman for the SDPD told City News Service.

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"Employees of a nearby bar heard gunshots and ran outside," said SDPD acting Lt. Christopher Leahy. They found a man who was critically injured and began first-aid. Anyone with information about the fatal shooting was urged to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.