Police arrest supporters of banned group ahead of rally in Pakistan-administered Kashmir

Police in Pakistan-administered Kashmir have arrested dozens of supporters of an outlawed group demanding improved services and greater rights.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocks the southern Philippines, causing some damage and 1-meter tsunami6 people hurt in stabbings at New York's Penn Station with a suspect in custody, authorities saysLawsuit seeks to stop the UFC fight on the White House South Lawn for Trump's birthdayDonald Trump, Knicks fan, heads back to New York to root on his teamBroadway revivals and 'Liberation' win big at the Tony Awards, hosted by PinkFrom unfilled gas tanks to fewer frills, retailers see US consumers rethink their spendingViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsHow 2 men claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of AfricaBroken speaker?

Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyIn Brazil’s Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices reshape wildfire strategyPediatrics group issues new guidance on recess for the first time in 13 yearsChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itFlower gardens endure hot, dry summers better if you choose these plantsPope Leo XIV urges Spain to stop fanning flames of polarization on first papal visit in 15 yearsSolo en AP: Bajo la catedral de Notre Dame, una"excavación del siglo" halla 1.700 años de historiaIsrael says Iran launched missiles at it in first such bombardment since fragile ceasefireThe Afternoon WirePolice search for suspects in Ohio shooting that wounded 12 near a street festivalTrump dismisses idea that Iran betrays his 'no new wars' campaign messageNo watch party at Madison Square Garden with Trump attending Game 3 of the NBA FinalsFrom unfilled gas tanks to fewer frills, retailers see US consumers rethink their spendingViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsHow 2 men claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of AfricaBroken speaker?

Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyIn Brazil’s Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices reshape wildfire strategyPediatrics group issues new guidance on recess for the first time in 13 yearsChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itFlower gardens endure hot, dry summers better if you choose these plantsPope Leo XIV urges Spain to stop fanning flames of polarization on first papal visit in 15 yearsSolo en AP: Bajo la catedral de Notre Dame, una"excavación del siglo" halla 1.700 años de historia





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