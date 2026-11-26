Omaha Police say they arrested a 22-year-old French man who investigators say viciously stabbed to death a woman he dated one time in 2023, and who abruptly ended any chance for a future relationship.

Lauren Becker, 22, was fatally stabbed Tuesday morning as she arrived at her job at a childcare center in Omaha, police said. Omaha Police arrested a French national for fatally stabbing a 22-year-old woman whom he had met once in person in 2023 before she ended their online relationship and reported his subsequent online threats to police.

Investigators said surveillance footage captured the suspect ambushing and killing the woman outside the community center where she worked on Tuesday morning. Investigators intentionally withheld the suspect's description to track his travel unnoticed, arresting him as he went through TSA at the Minneapolis airport. Omaha Police say they arrested a 22-year-old French man who investigators say viciously stabbed to death a woman he dated one time in 2023, and who abruptly ended any chance for a future relationship.

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Police arrested 21-year-old Terry Kanmacher, a French national who was in the country legally under a passport for travel, for the stabbing death of 22-year-old Lauren Becker, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said Wednesday afternoon. Police said their investigation revealed that Becker and Kanmacher had an online relationship in 2023 and that Kanmacher came to the U.S. for two weeks that year for them to meet in person. Schmaderer met once in person that same year.