Police arrest man after alleged threats, dog bite in Santa Monica

Santa Monica police arrested a man following an alleged assault and dog bite incident in downtown Santa Monica, authorities said Thursday.

According to the Santa Monica Police Department, officers responded to Third Street and Broadway on Sunday around 5:20 after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Preliminary information from police says the suspect, identified as Tar Nay, was driving on Broadway when he stopped in traffic and began yelling threats at two people crossing the street. Nay allegedly displayed a baseball bat from inside the vehicle before stopping in the intersection and getting out of the car. Police said he then chased one of the victims while continuing to make threats.

During the confrontation, the suspect’s dog, described by police as a male Cane Corso, allegedly chased the victim and bit him on the thigh. The victim was treated for a minor dog bite injury by Santa Monica Fire Department personnel, police said. Nay was taken to the Santa Monica Jail and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats. The investigation remains ongoing.

Detectives are reviewing witness statements and video evidence to determine whether additional charges or sentencing enhancements may be warranted, police said.





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